Several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms rolling toward Kansas City area

Several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms will sweep across the Kansas City area, threatening to bring rain to the metro for the end of the week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided the weather update to The Star.

Several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms will sweep across the Kansas City area, threatening to bring the chance of rain to the metro for the end of the week, according to the local FOX4 television station.

Before the storms start moving in, however, Thursday will get off to a very nice start with highs topping out in the low 80s, which is slightly below average for this time of year, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided the weather update to The Star.

The showers and thunderstorms will start moving into the Kansas City area Thursday afternoon.

“Most of us on the south side of the metro will remain completely dry, but the north side of the metro will either have more widespread showers and storms the further north you go or at least some spotty coverage of rain with much better chances arriving as we head into the evening,” Ritter said.

The best chances of severe weather on Thursday stays west of the Kansas City area, but that shifts Friday with the entire Kansas City area under a slight risk of severe weather, specifically for Friday evening, Ritter said.

There’s a chance for heavy rainfall from the storms, depending on where the storms track. Storm chances will continue into the weekend with strong storms possible Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.