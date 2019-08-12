Lawrence police: Heat may have been factor in death of 2-year-old found in parked car

Lawrence police hold news conference on death of child found in parked car At a news conference, Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr. identified heat as a possible factor in the death of 2-year-old DéVonté Lashawn Turner, who was found dead in a parked car in south Lawrence Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a news conference, Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr. identified heat as a possible factor in the death of 2-year-old DéVonté Lashawn Turner, who was found dead in a parked car in south Lawrence Sunday.

Police on Monday said heat may have been a factor in the death of a 2-year-old boy found in a parked car Sunday in south Lawrence.

At a news conference, Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr. identified heat as a possible factor and identified the boy as DéVonté Lashawn Turner.

On Sunday, police responded about 5:35 p.m. to the 3300 block of Iowa Street for a report of a 2-year-old child who had been left unattended in a car, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The location is in a commercial area in south Lawrence.

Once at the scene, officers and medical personnel determined the child was dead, police said.

Detectives contacted the family and were investigating the death, according to police.

Devonte was not with his parents at the time of his death but was in the care of relatives, Burns said.

No arrests have been made, Burns said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

“As those involved attempt to heal from this loss, our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this event,” Burns said. “Any time that we lose a citizen of our city, it is very tragic. This tragedy is only compounded when it involves a child.

“This serves as a reminder, to please take extra care when exiting your vehicle,” Burns said. “Especially at this time of year when temperatures are high.”

If Devonte died from being left in a hot car, he would be the second child that happened to in Kansas this year, after a 3-month-old girl died in Butler County in June, according to the advocacy group KidsandCars.org. It would be the 32nd this year in the U.S., the group said.

The group said eight children have died in hot cars in the U.S. this August. Kansas ranked No. 28 in the nation for child hot car deaths, with 12 since 2000.