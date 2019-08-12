Dangerous heat expected as heat index to climb to near 110 degrees in Kansas City

OSHA reminds employers to protect workers from heat With summer heat upon Kansas City, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reminding employers to protect their workers from extreme heat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer heat upon Kansas City, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reminding employers to protect their workers from extreme heat.

Dangerous heat is expected in Kansas City as hot an humid conditions move into area Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The heat index is expected to reach around 106 degrees in the Kansas City metro area. Some areas south of Kansas City could see the heat index reach 110 degrees or higher.

Because of the anticipated dangerous heat, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory which is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

“The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken,” the weather service advised. “The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible.”

Car interiors also can reach lethal temperatures in minutes, the weather service said.

People are urged to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Also, people should wear light, loose fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

For those working outside, they should take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned places.

The hot and humid conditions could fuel a new round of storms late in the afternoon and overnight hours. A few of these storms could become strong to severe primarily across northern Missouri. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in northeastern Missouri this afternoon, according to the weather service.