Bands of thunderstorms threaten Kansas City metro with rain; dangerous heat to return

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday morning in the Kansas City metro as bands of storms move through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Severe storms are not expected, but a few of the storms could be strong and produce gusty winds and heavy rains in some areas. The chance for rain is expected to decrease as the morning progresses, according to the weather service.

As the storms exit the Kansas City area, dangerous heat is expected to return. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s with the heat index reaching to the upper 90s. Some areas south of Interstate 70 could see the heat index climb between 100 to 105 degrees.

Additional thunderstorms may develop Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. These storms are more likely across northern Missouri. Some of the storms could be strong, producing gusty winds and causing localized flash flooding in some areas, according to the weather service.

Dangerous heat is expected again Monday afternoon across much of the Kansas City region. Highs are expected to reach into the lower to middle 90s Monday afternoon. When combined with the humidity, it will feel like its hotter than 100 degrees. Some areas along and south of I-70 could feel as hot as 110 degrees.

Thunderstorms are once again possible Monday evening into the overnight hours as a cold front moves through the area. The main threat from these storms will be damaging winds. The areas at greatest risk for severe weather is northeastern Missouri, but strong storms are possible in the Kansas City area as well, according to the weather service.