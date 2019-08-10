Here is when parking lot and gates will open for Chiefs’ preseason opener Saturday

Heads up, Chiefs fans: Construction near Arrowhead Stadium will affect traffic Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Killion, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, and Mark Donovan, the Chiefs team president, describe some of the measures being taken to accommodate traffic during upcoming Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

The wait is over.

It’s been 203 days since the Chiefs last took the field, and well, Saturday’s game doesn’t carry the same importance at the last one. That was the AFC Championship Game, after all.

But the past is past, right? NFL experts believe the Chiefs’ future looks bright and hopes are high for the 2019 season. It all begins Saturday night when the Chiefs will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here is information for fans who are going to the game.

Parking: Fans will be allowed into the Truman Sports Complex beginning at 2 p.m. and they are encouraged to buy parking passes in advance at www.chiefs.com/parking for a cost of $40. Fans at the tollgate without the passes on Saturday will pay $60 in cash. The costs for bus and RV traffic is $70 (advance) or $100 (on game day). The Chiefs say “parking passes can be accessed via the Chiefs Mobile App on game day.”

Stadium gates: Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the exception of the Club Level gates, which open at 4:30 p.m.

Traffic concerns: The Missouri Department of Transportation’s construction project on sections of I-70 and I-435 continues and there will be detours for fans on southbound I-435 toward Arrowhead Stadium. You can read more about what to expect here.

Drum deck: This is a new feature at Arrowhead Stadium this season as the the drum leader and spirit leader will be located in the same spot. It is below the west scoreboard in the upper deck. Shontel McGee will be drum leader, and the spirit leader will be Marty Huitt. Both are with Cornerstones of Care.

Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat: This is also new at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019. The Chiefs will “select one honoree (plus one guest) who embodies the spirit of Lamar Hunt” for each home game to sit in two gold seats in Section 121. The Chiefs picked 9-year-old Jack McGovern for the seats. The team says he “helps raise money for children and families served by Cornerstones of Care.”

TV/Radio/Streaming: KCTV (Ch. 5) will broadcast the game, and it will be aired on KCFC (101.1 FM). It can be streamed on the Chiefs mobile app.

Weather: Rain is expected Saturday night, but it likely won’t come until after the game:

Saturday Heat Indices

Noon: 92

5 PM: 101

10 PM: 90



Saturday Heat Indices



Noon: 92

5 PM: 101

10 PM: 90 pic.twitter.com/Utnix7G1sW — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 9, 2019

Timing of events:

2 p.m.: Parking gates open

4:30 p.m.: Club level gates open

5 p.m.: All gates open at Arrowhead Stadium

6 p.m.: Players take the field for warm-ups

7:01 p.m.: The national anthem is scheduled to be performed by country music artist Julia Cole and the flag colors will be presented by the Overland Park Police Department.

7:04 p.m.: Coin toss

7:06 p.m.: Opening kickoff