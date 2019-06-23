Kansas City dropped from threat of severe weather; showers and thunderstorms possible

Indian Creek water level rises again after Saturday night storm Water levels at Indian Creek in Kansas City rose again after storms Saturday night and Sunday. More rain was expected in the weather forecast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Water levels at Indian Creek in Kansas City rose again after storms Saturday night and Sunday. More rain was expected in the weather forecast.

Kansas City no longer faces the threat of severe weather Sunday, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

In an updated forecast, the Kansas City area was dropped from locations that were likely to have severe weather. The metro area, however, could see scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Earlier forecasts had the Kansas City area facing multiple rounds of severe weather late Sunday, with the greatest chance of severe storms moving into the Kansas City metro area just before sunset. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes were the main threat from those storms, according to the earlier forecast.

That risk, however, has constricted to the south. Severe thunderstorms are expected to be concentrated mostly over parts of southern Oklahoma, north Texas and western Arkansas. Damaging hail, severe gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible in those areas.

The break from the severe weather comes on a wet weekend when 2 to 6 inches of rain fell across the Kansas City area, leaving the ground saturated.

Tomahawk and Indian creeks in the southern part of the Kansas City area were threatening to flood because of the heavy rains.

An urban and small stream flood advisory had been issued for Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, northeast Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette and Platte counties in Missouri.

The storms are expected to move out of the area Monday morning, leaving behind skies that will become mostly sunny and high temperatures reaching into the low 80s.

The heat and humidity is expected to return Tuesday, with highs climbing into the 90s for the remainder of the week. Besides a slight chance of rain Tuesday night, the coming work week is looking to be simply hot and muggy.