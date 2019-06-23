Lightning strikes homes in Overland Park, Lee’s Summit, starting fires during storms

Lightning strike blows hole in Overland Park house, starts fire A lightning strike blew a hole in the side of a house in Overland Park Sunday morning, according to fire officials. The Overland Park Fire Department responded to the house fire near West 105th and Bradshaw and distributed video from the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A lightning strike blew a hole in the side of a house in Overland Park Sunday morning, according to fire officials. The Overland Park Fire Department responded to the house fire near West 105th and Bradshaw and distributed video from the scene.

Lightning struck two homes and started fires as storms battered the Kansas City area overnight, according to fire officials.

The first fire was reported Saturday night when lightning struck a fourplex in Lee’s Summit. The second was reported about 8 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. No injuries were reported in either fire.

The lightning strikes came as storms moved through the Kansas City region Saturday night and Sunday, also causing flash flooding hazards. The storms were expected to continue Sunday night. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the greatest risk of flash flooding was to the north of Kansas City.

Lee’s Summit Fire Department crews responded to the first fire about 11:11 p.m. Saturday at a fourplex at 223 S.W. Pinetree Lane.

When firefighters arrived, all of the occupants were safe outside. Firefighters found that a lightning strike had started the fire, which damaged two utility rooms and spread to the second floor. Two units were not damaged and were able to be occupied again, fire officials said.

The fire in Overland Park was reported about 8 a.m. at a two-story house near West 105th and Bradshaw streets. When emergency crews arrived, the occupants were safely out of the house.

Firefighters found a hole in the side of the house where lightning had apparently exited, blowing off some siding.

Crews saw that many of the home’s electrical outlets and light switches were charred, giving evidence that the lightning likely traveled through the home’s wiring before exiting.

No injuries were reported. Overall, damage to the home was minor, according to the Overland Park Fire Department, but the electrical system likely suffered significant damage.

Two adults who live at the home were expected to stay with friends and family until the damage could be assessed further.