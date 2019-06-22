Kansas City area under severe thunderstorm, flash flood watch this weekend

PSA: Turn around don’t drown Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads.

A severe thunderstorm watch and a flash flood watch have been issued ahead of the storms that are expected to roll through the region, including the Kansas City area, on Saturday night and Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, announced a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect now through 10 p.m. Saturday for parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, including Kansas City.

The weather service said a “couple” of tornadoes, hail up to “lime size,” and widespread gusts up to 70 mph were possible.

If you are out and about this afternoon and evening stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings! pic.twitter.com/mspXPJpJ8P — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 22, 2019

A flash flood watch is also expected to be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday for parts of Kansas and Missouri, including Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Jackson, Clay, Platte, Cass and Lafayette counties in Missouri.

“In addition to the severe threat, heavy rain will be possible with these storms. 1 to 4 (inches) of rain will be possible leading to potential flash flooding,” the weather service said in a tweet posted Saturday afternoon.

Thunderstorms “capable of producing very heavy rainfall” are expected to develop Saturday night and persist through the day on Sunday, the flash flood watch said.

These storms, combined with the wet soils from the recent rainfall, may lead to flash flooding.

In addition to the severe threat heavy rain will be possible with these storms. 1 to 4 " of rain will be possible leading to potential flash flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect thru 1AM Monday. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/QTUeuopai3 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 22, 2019