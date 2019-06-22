High temperatures to precede severe weather, possible tornadoes Saturday afternoon

What to do when you hear a tornado siren Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded.

The round of isolated storms moving through the Kansas City metro Saturday morning is expected to clear up by 10 a.m., paving the way for severe weather in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The area should stay relatively dry between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. said Spencer Mell with the National Weather Service.

Another active day of weather expected today:



AM: Light to moderate rain with isolated TS through noon



PM: Heat up to near 90 w/Heat Indices into upper 90s.



Late PM: Severe Storms develop over E KS and move into the area with damaging winds/large hail possible thru the night. pic.twitter.com/zLdE2VB0jb — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 22, 2019

During that time, he said temperatures will rise into the 80s with heat indexes in the 90s. These conditions will set the stage for a round of severe storms to roll in between 4 and 6 p.m.

Tornadoes are possible in these storms as well as damaging winds and hail.

Another round of storms, threatening more damaging wind and hail, is expected to move through the area overnight.

Mell said those planning to spend the dry hours of the day outside need to stay aware of the weather and be prepared for the heat.

“When the thunder roars, go indoors,” Mell said.