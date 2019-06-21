Weather News
First day of summer brings more rain to Kansas City; flash flood warning until 11 a.m.
A flash flood warning is in effect for the Kansas City area until 11 a.m. Friday as a storm system that has already caused downed trees, power outages and hail moves through.
The heaviest rainfall, with rates in excess of one inch per hour, is moving east across eastern Jackson County, according to the National Weather Service’s warning.
The rainfall has prompted water rescues in Kansas City, the warning said.
Another line of thunderstorms will form before 10 a.m., said Al Pietrycha, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Pleasant Hill office.
That could produce strong winds and additional flash flooding.
Friday afternoon will dry out but another round of storms could develop in the evening, Pietrycha said.
