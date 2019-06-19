Longest stretch of rainy weather since 1960s in KC continues; severe storms coming

Watch as sunset thunderstorm moves along the Kansas Turnpike A time-lapse of a severe thunderstorm moving along the Kansas Turnpike near Cassoday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A time-lapse of a severe thunderstorm moving along the Kansas Turnpike near Cassoday.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely linger in the Kansas City area Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Stronger storms will pass east of the metro, and central Missouri could see severe weather. Some of these storms could produce strong winds and hail up to the size of a quarter, according to the weather service.

The rainy weather continues a stretch of five months with above-normal precipitation in the Kansas City area, something that hasn’t been matched since 1964.

The Kansas City area can expect a brief break from stormy weather Thursday, where skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach into the mid-80s, before the chance of showers and thunderstorms returns that night.

Along with that comes the chance of severe weather in the Kansas City area Friday. Areas north of Interstate 70 are at greater risk, with all types of severe weather possible, including large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and a few tornadoes, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to climb near 90 degrees Friday, resulting in a hot and humid day. The heat index is expected to climb into the upper 90s.

Several rounds of storms through the rest of the week and into the weekend may dump between 2 and 4 inches of rain through Monday night, which could lead to flash flooding as well as worsen ongoing river flooding.

This is only the fourth time in Kansas City’s 131-year weather history where the metro area had above normal precipitation for each of the first five months of the year, the weather service said on Twitter. The other years were 1892, 1929, 1964 and 2019.

1892, 1929, 1964, and 2019...what do these years have in common (do NOT say they all have a nine in them!)?? These four years are the only years on KC's 131-year period of record to have above normal precipitation for each of the first 5 months of the year. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 19, 2019

So far this month, 1.93 inches of rain has fallen at Kansas City International Airport, which trails the normal rainfall of 3.19 inches of rain that typically falls by this time in June.

For the year, 26.19 inches of rain has fallen in Kansas City. That’s well ahead of the norm of 17.02 inches for the same time period.