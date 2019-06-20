Severe storms tonight and this weekend could bring hail to northwest Missouri, KC

Dashcam shows car speed past trooper, barricades into Missouri floodwaters Drivers are urged to respect barricades closing off roads due to flood waters. This dashcam video from the Missouri Highway Patrol shows a driver speed past barricade into flood waters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drivers are urged to respect barricades closing off roads due to flood waters. This dashcam video from the Missouri Highway Patrol shows a driver speed past barricade into flood waters.

Severe storms could scatter across northwest Missouri Thursday night, possibly dropping large hail and causing damaging winds, according to the weather forecast.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the storms, which bring a low chance of a tornado, were possible after 5 p.m. The storms may weaken as they move into the Kansas City area.

Another round of storms moving into the region from Kansas is possible from Thursday night into Friday morning. Severe storms during rush hour Friday morning may bring large hail and winds that could reach 50 to 70 mph, meteorologists said.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will feel like they are in the upper 90s, the highest temperatures the region seen this year, according to the weather service.

Today:

-Patchy Dense Fog thru 9am

-Scattered Severe Storms possible after 5pm (mainly over NW MO)

-Isolated Severe Storms (KC Metro) around and after sunset



Friday:

-Storms during AM rush hour

-High Temps in the 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s pic.twitter.com/0Y5DiqYLIs — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 20, 2019

Kansas City could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Monday night, which could lead to more river flooding. Some areas may get even more rain.

The Missouri River could see flooding in several cities including Atchinson, Leavenworth and Napoleon. Flooding could affect Clay and Jackson counties, among others, meteorologists said.

The weather service again cautioned drivers to not travel through high water, warning: “Nearly half of all flood fatalities are vehicle related.” As few as 6 inches could cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle, meteorologists said.

For the year, 26.19 inches of rain have fallen in Kansas City. That’s well ahead of the norm of 17.02 inches for the same time period.