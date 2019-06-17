Storms, heavy rain expected nearly every day this week in Kansas City

Lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this informative video and learn how to be safe. Lighting photo from the Associated Press. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this informative video and learn how to be safe. Lighting photo from the Associated Press.

Kansas City’s spirits will continue to be dampened this week, as storms are expected to dump up to 3 inches of rain across the metro by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening, mainly south of Interstate 70. No severe storms are expected as the storms roll through. The storms should gradually come to an end around sunset or shortly thereafter, according to the weather service.

The skies will be mostly cloudy Monday with highs reaching around 80 degrees. But there will be more rainy weather this week.

Tuesday will start out with partly sunny skies and highs climbing into the low 80s. But the chance for showers and thunderstorm returns in the afternoon.

Storms are expected to ignite across central Kansas City Tuesday afternoon and then merge and dive southward into Oklahoma in the evening. Some of the storms could graze parts of western Missouri, but the main severe threat looks like it will remain west of the Kansas City area, according to the weather service.

Storms that do reach the Kansas City area could be strong, with wind being the primary threat. Heavy rains could be possible with any thunderstorms that push through eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms for every day the rest of the week, except for Thursday, when skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Because of the possibility of periods of heavy rain, ongoing river flooding could be aggravated. Numerous roads are still impassible because of flooding. Drivers are urged to respect barricades and not drive through floodwaters.

The extended forecast indicates that temperatures and precipitation will likely be slightly above normal. Normal temperatures for this time of year in Kansas City are in the mid-80s and upper 80s.

The Kansas City area continues to dodge the summertime heat. The metro has yet to have its first 90-degree day, which is now the 19th latest point in the year that the city hasn’t reached 90 degrees.

“The current forecast for the next 7 days says that streak will remain intact!” the weather service said in a tweet.

