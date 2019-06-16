More rain, almost every day, in weather forecast this week for KC area

Watch as sunset thunderstorm moves along the Kansas Turnpike A time-lapse of a severe thunderstorm moving along the Kansas Turnpike near Cassoday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A time-lapse of a severe thunderstorm moving along the Kansas Turnpike near Cassoday.

Keep that umbrella handy Kansas City — there’s a chance for rain beginning Sunday and continuing throughout the upcoming work week, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Rounds of isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to roll across the Kansas City area this week. Some of these storms could produce heavy rainfall, which might worsen ongoing river flooding.

Up to 3 inches of rain is possible from these storms across portions of the area.

After storms moved through the area early Sunday, the Kansas City area could expect a partly sunny day with a high near 85 degrees.

There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon, but they are not expected to be severe. Areas south of Interstate 70 have the greatest chance for seeing the storms.

Showers are possible overnight Sunday and may continue into Monday morning. Morning showers and thunderstorms should come to an end before 7 a.m., with the rest of the day being partly sunny and temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return Tuesday on what is expected to be a mostly cloudy day. Highs are expected to be in the mid-80s. There’s also a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a high in the low 80s.

A brief break from the rain is possible Thursday as the metro area will see mostly sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees. Rain chances, however, return overnight Thursday and continue into Friday.

The wet weather pattern should continue through the end of the month, which may continue to aggravate ongoing river flooding. Temperatures also should be slightly above normal. Typically, Kansas City is in the middle 80s this time of year, according to the weather service.

Drivers are being urged not to drive through floodwaters.

With the recent flooding, the weather service is stressing that more deaths occur each year because of flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

Many of those drownings are preventable. More than half of all flood-related drownings happen when a vehicle is driven into floodwaters. The next-highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to people walking into or near floodwaters, according to the weather service.

