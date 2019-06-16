Tornado that touched down near Mound City, Missouri, left half-mile damage path

The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

A tornado that touched down near Mound City, Missouri, Saturday was rated at EF-0, according to the National Weather Service.

A report from the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the tornado touched down about 4:22 p.m. and was finished about a minute later.

With wind speeds estimated at 70 mph, the tornado made a path about a half-mile long and 15 yards wide.

The tornado caused some damage in the Mound City area, knocking down trees and power lines. No injuries were reported Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mound City, in Holt County, is about 100 miles north of Kansas City.

Tornado yesterday near Mound City, MO



[June 15, 2019]

Permission By: Jordan Stoner@WeatherBug #MOwx pic.twitter.com/j4CKuEiUiw — Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) June 16, 2019

Isolated tornado damage in Mound City MO @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/elrPQG3aMr — Mound City News (@moundcity_news) June 15, 2019

“All told it was a very weak and brief tornado,” said Jared Leighton, a weather service meteorologist.

The tornado emerged from a storm system that came from southeastern Nebraska and headed east through northern Missouri, Leighton said.

The weather service compiled its report remotely, by speaking with residents and local officials and by gathering local news reports.

More storms are expected in the Kansas City area this week, but the forecast does not predict much risk of severe weather.