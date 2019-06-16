Weather News
Tornado that touched down near Mound City, Missouri, left half-mile damage path
A tornado that touched down near Mound City, Missouri, Saturday was rated at EF-0, according to the National Weather Service.
A report from the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the tornado touched down about 4:22 p.m. and was finished about a minute later.
With wind speeds estimated at 70 mph, the tornado made a path about a half-mile long and 15 yards wide.
The tornado caused some damage in the Mound City area, knocking down trees and power lines. No injuries were reported Saturday.
Mound City, in Holt County, is about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
“All told it was a very weak and brief tornado,” said Jared Leighton, a weather service meteorologist.
The tornado emerged from a storm system that came from southeastern Nebraska and headed east through northern Missouri, Leighton said.
The weather service compiled its report remotely, by speaking with residents and local officials and by gathering local news reports.
More storms are expected in the Kansas City area this week, but the forecast does not predict much risk of severe weather.
