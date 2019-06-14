As Boulevardia begins, multiple rounds of rain expected to drench Kansas City

The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

More showers will come through the Kansas City area Friday and continue throughout the weekend.

Rain Friday morning won’t amount to a lot, said Jared Leighton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Pleasant Hill office. Precipitation will return late Friday and into Saturday, so those hitting up outdoor festival Boulevardia may want to take an umbrella.

Multiple rounds of rain will continue throughout the weekend. Not any one of them looks responsible for widespread flooding, Leighton said, but the aggregate could cause some problems.

Fortunately, the heaviest rain will fall south of Interstate 70, missing areas that are already struggling with severe flooding.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday’s high temperature will stay in the mid-70s. But heat and humidity are expected to roll in this weekend.

It will feel more like June rather than the fall like it has the past few days, Leighton said.

SHARE COPY LINK In 2017, Boulevardia, a two-day “urban street festival,” attracted tens of thousands of people to the West Bottoms area of Kansas City, despite temperatures around 90 degrees.