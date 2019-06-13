Storms coming to KC, with several rounds of rain starting this weekend

The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather in Kansas City Thursday, because the metro area will likely enter a rainy weather pattern that will stretch into next week, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

First though, it will be sunny Thursday with a high in the mid-70s. Clouds, however, will start to roll in Thursday night and temperatures will fall to the upper 50s.

Then the rinse and repeat cycle begins as the metro area faces several rounds of storms. The words “showers” and “thunderstorms” are in the daily forecasts beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend and through at least Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The storms are expected to bring between 1 and 3 inches of rain across the area by Wednesday, which might aggravate ongoing river flooding.

The heaviest rains are expected to fall south and east of a line from Kansas City to Kirksville, Missouri. But that line could shift, the weather service said.

Isolated severe storms could develop Saturday. Damaging winds and hail up to the size of a quarter are the main threats from the strongest storms that do develop, according to the weather service.

Near-normal temperatures and above normal precipitation are likely through the later half of June.