Tornado touches down in Clay County, heads toward Excelsior Springs Hospital

What to do when you hear a tornado siren Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded.

A tornado touched down in Clay County Tuesday evening and was headed toward Excelsior Springs Hospital, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

“Excelsior Springs Hospital is very close to, if not in, the path of this tornado!” the weather service said on Twitter. “If you live on the north side of Excelsior Springs, take shelter now!”

Excelsior Springs Hospital is very close to, if not in, the path of this tornado!



If you live on the north side of Excelsior Springs, take shelter now! — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 29, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The tornado was expected to arrive in Excelsior Springs about 8:20 p.m.

A tornado warned was issued about 8 p.m. for a portion of Clay County that included Excelsior Springs, Kearney and Lawson after radar indicated a tornado was in the area. The warning was to be in effect until 8:30 p.m.

Shortly after the warning was issued, the weather service reported that a tornado was confirmed near Missouri 33 on the south side of Kearney near the high school. A tornado was also reported near Mosby, Missouri.

At 8:20 p.m., the weather service said there could be two tornadoes on the ground. One was north of Excelsior Estates and the second was west of Excelsior Estates. The weather service was urging those who live or near the village in Clay and Ray county to take cover.

The weather service let the tornado warning expire at 8:30 p.m., saying there was no longer a tornado threat in the area.

While there were no active severe warnings in the Kansas City area, the weather service was monitoring the storm as it moved east through Ray County, Missouri.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” the weather service said on Twitter. “The tornado watch remains in effect until 10 p.m.”