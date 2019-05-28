Tornado warnings issued as storm moves through KC area, east-central Kansas

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Tornado warnings were issued as a severe storm moved through east-central Kansas and the Kansas City area Tuesday evening.

“A large tornado on the ground” was seen moving toward southeast Lawrence and Eudora at 6:18 p.m., the National Weather Service in Topeka said. It’s urging residents to take cover, and has issued a tornado emergency for this area.

A warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for central Douglas County.

Another warning is in effect for parts of Johnson and Leavenworth counties until 6:45 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This tornado will reach the far southwestern edge of Leavenworth County, KS and far northwestern edge of Johnson County, KS, in about 15 min!” the weather service in Kansas City posted. “Take shelter now!”

Earlier, at 6:10 p.m., a tornado was reported south of Lone Star, moving northeast, the National Weather Service in Topeka said in a tweet. It went on to say that its radar “confirmed debris from the tornado” about a mile east of Lone Star.

At 6:02 p.m., “tornadic circulation” was seen south of Clinton Lake, the weather service said in a tweet. The storm will likely be “difficult to see,” it continued.

The severe thunderstorm “capable of producing a tornado” was first observed near Pomona Lake at 5:41 p.m., moving northeast at 35 mph, the weather service said.

“Tornado Warning for western Douglas county,” the weather service said in a tweet. “It could impact southwest Lawrence around 6:25 PM. Take shelter now!”

This is a developing story.