Damage reports come in from Lawrence, Bonner Springs after tornado hits NE Kansas

Tornado emergencies and warnings have been issued as a severe storm moved through east-central Kansas and the Kansas City area Tuesday evening. This tornado is south of Lawrence.

After a tornado ripped through northeastern Kansas Tuesday evening, reports of damage came in from the cities of Lawrence and Bonner Springs.

In Lawrence police reported large trees down, along with power lines and debris along roads on the southeaster edge of the city.

Some areas were impassable, police said, noting that the tornado appeared to have passed outside the city limits.

More damage was reported near Linwood and Bonner Springs after the tornado headed northeast.

Police began blocking roads around Linwood shortly after the tornado passed through.

About a mile and half west of Linwood, the smell of gasoline soaked the air. Already the buzz of chainsaws could be heard up and down the roads into town. Felled trees littered the way in.

At 7:35 p.m. the tornado warning for the Kansas City metro area was canceled.

In Wyandotte County, Unified Government spokesman Edwin Birgh said before 8 p.m. that no casualties had been reported. “Still assessing damage,” he said in a text message. “Right now, a few uprooted trees, reports of damage to structures and power outages.”

Another tornado warning was issued for Clay County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.