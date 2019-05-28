Massive tornado rips through Linwood, Kansas, destroying homes and keeping KC on edge

Massive rain-wrapped tornado passes south of Lawrence Tornado emergencies and warnings have been issued as a severe storm moved through east-central Kansas and the Kansas City area Tuesday evening. This tornado is south of Lawrence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tornado emergencies and warnings have been issued as a severe storm moved through east-central Kansas and the Kansas City area Tuesday evening. This tornado is south of Lawrence.

A tornado ripped through northeast Kansas Tuesday evening, leveling homes and other structures in one small community, as residents across the Kansas City area weathered the latest round of severe storms.

Meteorologists tracked the devastating storms starting after 5:30 p.m. and the warnings and funnel cloud sightings continued through the night in both Kansas and Missouri.

Before 8 p.m., emergency crews headed to Linwood, Kansas, in Leavenworth County, after reports of damaged structures. As darkness fell, and an eerie quiet set in, the destruction was clear: At least a dozen houses were damaged or destroyed, some wiped from their foundations and others ripped apart by violent winds.

About a dozen people had been reported injured in Douglas County, but the extent of those injuries was unknown late Tuesday.

Kansas City International Airport temporarily halted flights and evacuated people to tunnels for shelter. They remained there for about an hour.

About a mile and half west of hard-hit Linwood, the smell of gasoline soaked the air. Already the buzz of chainsaws could be heard up and down the roads into the town east of Lawrence. Felled trees littered the way in.

Mark Duffin, 48, who stood outside his smashed house west of Linwood on Tuesday night, said his wife called him and told him the weather was getting seriously bad.

Then it was deathly calm at their home on Golden Road. Duffin checked the TV. The reception was bad, but the message was clear: the tornado was headed right for them.

The next thing he knew, the walls of his house were coming down.

He grabbed a mattress and followed his 13-year-old son down to the basement, and used the mattress to protect him.

The house came crashing down around them.

Duffin said he had owned the house for about 14 years. He and his family had been thinking of moving.

Lawrence police reported debris along roads and large trees and power lines down in the city where the large tornado was first reported Tuesday evening.

The storm that kept the KC area on edge for hours first moved through east-central Kansas and progressed through the Kansas City area and towns to the north Tuesday evening.

In a tweet at 8:08 p.m., the National Weather Service in Kansas City said a “strong tornado” was on the ground, heading toward Excelsior Estates. It warned that Excelsior Springs Hospital was close to, and possibly in the path of, the storm.

At 8:02 p.m., a storm “capable of producing a tornado” was observed over Kearney, moving east at 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City, and a warning was issued for northeastern Clay County and northwestern Ray County until 8:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service used urgent language on social media to warn residents on both sides of the state line of the seriousness of the storm.

“The heart of KC is in this tornado warning! This is a dangerous situation! TAKE SHELTER NOW!,” the weather service posted in a tweet at 7:21 p.m.

Residents across the area posted photos and videos on social media, sharing reports of damage.

Reports of damage and overturned vehicles are coming in rapidly to dispatch.

Twenty minutes later, just after 6 p.m., “tornadic circulation” was seen south of Clinton Lake, the weather service said in a tweet. The storm would likely be “difficult to see,” the post added.

Then at 6:10 p.m., a tornado was reported south of Lone Star, moving northeast. A tweet from the National Weather Service in Topeka indicated that its radar “confirmed debris from the tornado” about a mile east of Lone Star.

Duffin, the Linwood resident, has some advice: Watch the news, keep your head down, and be prepared.

“I had a plan for years, I’ve lived here a long time,” he said.

Asked how he remained so calm after the disaster Tuesday evening, he laughed.

“I’m just glad I found my two dogs alive,” he said. “Wife’s alive, family’s alive, I’m alive. So, that’s it.” Dennie Roberts emerged unharmed physically from the tornado near Linwood. But he choked up a little when he talked about what just happened. He thought of his wife, Sherry, who died of injuries from a tornado not far away in 2003.