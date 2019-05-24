Tornado watch issued for parts of Missouri and Kansas, including Kansas City area

Dark clouds and tornado spotted near Effingham, Kansas A tornado touched down in Effingham, Kansas, on May 21, 2019, according to the National Weather Service citing local reports. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tornado touched down in Effingham, Kansas, on May 21, 2019, according to the National Weather Service citing local reports.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Missouri and Kansas, including the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said “a couple” of tornadoes, isolated hail up to the size of a ping pong ball and scattered gusts up to 70 mph are possible Friday night.

The watch is in effect now until midnight, and includes Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro and Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson and Miami counties in Kansas.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/uo2AtsYCzC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 24, 2019

The weather service, based in Pleasant Hill, is also warning of “dangerous” flash flooding as well as severe thunderstorms, which are expected to extend from north-central Missouri into northeastern Kansas Friday evening. “A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out,” it said in its situation report Friday.