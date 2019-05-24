‘Complete destruction’ is marked in red: Data shows tornado’s path through Jeff City

Residents in Jefferson City describe riding out the tornado Residents in Jefferson City, including Iesha McClain, describe riding out the destructive tornado that ripped through the city late Wednesday night. "The whole house was collapsing on us," said McClain, as she shielded her granddaughter from debris. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Residents in Jefferson City, including Iesha McClain, describe riding out the destructive tornado that ripped through the city late Wednesday night. "The whole house was collapsing on us," said McClain, as she shielded her granddaughter from debris.

Details of the path of destruction wrought by a tornado that ripped through Jefferson City Wednesday night were revealed Friday in a damage map produced by city officials.

The map was created with data from search-and-rescue teams who went house-to-house Thursday through the impacted area.

The tornado that hit Jefferson City came at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, striking fear into many as it cut a swath through the state capital with its 43,000 residents. The tornado ripped through west to east, the damage centered around Ellis Boulevard and U.S. 59.

The map shows areas with no damage in green and areas with damaged buildings in yellow.

Orange represents areas with structures that are “subject to sudden collapse.”

Red indicates areas with “complete destruction.”

The data released Friday represented only a single member of a team of 8-12 carrying a GPS device, the city said. The information was considered preliminary and was not to be used in an official structural assessment.