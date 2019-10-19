Fire that killed elderly woman in Excelsior Springs ruled accident; clothes ignited

State officials investigated a house fire Thursday in the 200 block of Virginia Road in Excelsior Springs. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area in 2013. Google Maps

A house fire that left an elderly woman dead Thursday in Excelsior Springs was caused by an accident in which the woman’s clothes caught fire, according to state officials.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety on Saturday identified the woman as Mary Ann Saura, 86.

The Excelsior Springs Fire Department responded to the fire about 3:08 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Virgina Road when smoke was reported coming from the residence, according to a statement the department posted on Facebook.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen and entered the home, a one-story house with a basement and two-car garage.

But fire crews were unable to bring the fire under control after about 30 minutes. Fire departments from Lawson and Kearney, and the Ray County Ambulance District were called to assist. No firefighters were injured.

Saura was discovered inside the house.

State officials are investigating a house fire Thursday in the 200 block of Virginia Road in Excelsior Springs. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area in 2013. Google Maps

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate, in accordance with local and state policies, according to the fire department. The fire marshal joined an investigation team with the local fire and police departments.

The fire marshal’s office ruled the cause of the fire as accidental, according to Mike O’Connell, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP