Missouri fire marshal investigates deadly house fire Thursday in Excelsior Springs

Missouri state fire officials are investigating a house fire Thursday that reportedly left one person dead.

The Excelsior Springs Fire Department responded to the fire about 3:08 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Virgina Road when smoke was reported coming from the residence, according to a statement the department posted on Facebook.

Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen and entered the home but were unable to bring the fire under control. Fire departments from Lawson and Kearney, and the Ray County Ambulance District were called to assist.

A victim was discovered inside the home. The fire department did not release the victim’s name.

Excelsior Springs fire officials did not provide further details, but the local Excelsior Springs Standard newspaper reported the victim had died.

State officials are investigating a house fire Thursday in the 200 block of Virginia Road in Excelsior Springs. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area in 2013. Google Maps

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate, in accordance with local and state policies, according to the fire department. The fire marshal joined an investigation team with the local fire and police departments.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

No firefighters were injured.

