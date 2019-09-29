Missouri woman falls out of car’s passenger window and dies; driver arrested

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Sept. 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Sept. 26, 2019.

A 38-year-old Lawson, Missouri, woman was killed after she fell out a passenger window and was hit by the car she had been in, according to a preliminary crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as Misty L. Newell. At the time of the fatal crash, she was “improperly riding” in a 2006 Ford 500 sedan and she fell out the window, according to the highway patrol. Newell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 14100 block of Missouri Route Y, which is east of Excelsior Springs in rural Ray County, according to the highway patrol.

The driver, a 35-year-old Richmond, Missouri, man was arrested and booked into the Ray County jail early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report from the highway patrol. He was being held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and a seat belt violation.

He remained in jail Sunday morning, according to the jail log.