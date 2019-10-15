Missouri mother missing for a week; phone, passport left behind at Columbia home

SHARE COPY LINK

Police have asked for help finding a Missouri woman with ties to the Kansas City area who disappeared a week ago.

The Columbia Police Department is searching for Mengqi Ji Elledge, 28, who was last seen going to bed about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the apartment in Columbia where she lives with her husband and infant daughter.

She was gone when her husband woke up about 5 a.m. the next morning, according to police. He reported her missing about 5:45 p.m. that day.

On Friday, police issued a news release asking for people’s help finding Elledge.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Elledge, who is from China, was described as having brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair that she typically wears in a bun. She is between 5 feet 1 inches and 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has both ears pierced, but typically doesn’t wear earrings. She has relatives who live in the Kansas City area.

Her phone, iPad, passport and clothes were left behind, but not her purse.

Police have asked for help finding 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge of Columbia, Missouri, who was last seen at her home late Oct. 8, 2019, when she went to bed. Elledge has relatives who live in the Kansas City area. Columbia Police Department

Still missing

A spokesman for the police department said Tuesday that Elledge was still missing and that there was no further information available.

Television station KRCG, which serves the Columbia-Jefferson City market, reported that investigators were seen leaving Elledge’s apartment Monday. Missing person posters were hung at her apartment complex. The television station also reported that her parents were flying in from China.

Elledge has been entered into a national database as a missing person.

Anyone who sees or hears from her or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP