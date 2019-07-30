36-year-old woman with mental disabilities reported missing in Kansas City

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Kansas City police say they need the public’s help looking for a 36-year-old woman with mental disabilities who has been missing since last week.

According to police, Mindy D. Larch was last seen leaving the area of Prospect Avenue and Meyer Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. July 25.

Police said Larch has been diagnosed with multiple mental disabilities and requires medication.

Police added Larch is not familiar with the Kansas City and does not know anyone in the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Larch is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, standing 5-feet 3-inches tall, and weighing around 128 pounds. She has a tattoo of “Arizona” on the left side of her neck.

Anyone with information on Larch’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.