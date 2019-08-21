21-year-old woman reported missing; last seen near Truman Medical Center, police say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen near the Truman Medical Center.

According to police, Sharron A. Henderson-Porter was seen by a hospital security officer at a bus stop in the area of East 23rd and Holmes streets at 8 a.m. Aug. 19.

The day before that, around 4:15 a.m. Aug. 18, police said Henderson-Porter left a home in the 7500 block of Virginia Avenue wearing a brown hoodie.

Police said Porter-Henderson is described as having the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Porter-Henderson, who also goes by the name Shelly Michelle, is described as a black female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.