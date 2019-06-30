Body of Missouri man recovered, 5 others injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Boat safety on the lakes of Missouri Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri State Highway Patrol shares tips for safe boating on Missouri lakes.

The body of a man who was missing after a boat crash Saturday night at the Lake of the Ozarks, which injured five other people, was recovered Sunday afternoon by divers, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported about 10 p.m. at the four-mile mark of the Osage Arm of the lake. A 1990 Formula boat and a 2002 Formula boat collided, causing extensive damage to both, according to a highway patrol report.

Jason C. Russell, 39, of Eugene, Missouri, was missing after the crash, according to the highway patrol. His body was recovered by divers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in about 80 feet of water.

“Our sincere sympathies go out to his family and friends,” the highway patrol wrote on Twitter.

Russell was a passenger on the 1990 Formula driven by Bradley Siebeneck of Holts Summit, who was injured in the crash.

Also injured on that boat were passengers Brian Basham and Nathan Sneller, who was taken to a hospital by air ambulance.

The driver of the 2002 Formula, Kelly L. Wise, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa, was injured, as was passenger Tammy Wise, also of Atlantic.