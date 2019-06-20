Two more employees charged in Branson duck boat deaths; 47-count indictment unsealed

U.S. Attorney announces 17-count indictment of duck boat captain A federal grand jury indicted the captain of the duck boat that sank in July at Table Rock Lake that caused the deaths of 17 people. U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison announced the 17-count indictment of Kenneth Scott McKee in Springfield Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A federal grand jury indicted the captain of the duck boat that sank in July at Table Rock Lake that caused the deaths of 17 people. U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison announced the 17-count indictment of Kenneth Scott McKee in Springfield Thursday.

Two more employees of the company that operated a duck boat that sank at Table Rock Lake last summer, killing 17 people in Branson, Missouri, were indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury.

Curtis P. Lanham, 36, of Galena, the general manager at Ride the Ducks Branson, and Charles V. Baltzell, 76, of Kirbyville, the operations supervisor who was acting as a manager on duty, were charged in a 47-count superseding indictment.

The boat’s captain, Kenneth Scott McKee, 51, of Verona, was also hit with additional charges. McKee, who captained the Stretch Duck 7 boat on July 19, 2018, for Ride the Ducks, has been accused of a litany of violations of federal law overseeing boat captains.

The three, accused of misconduct and negligence that day, were also charged with 13 misdemeanor counts, one count for each of the 13 passengers who survived.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The boat owned by Ripley Entertainment entered the lake 23 minutes after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area. That alert included Table Rock Lake and warned of winds in excess of 60 mph.

Of the 17 dead, nine were from one Indianapolis family. The other victims included couples from Higginsville, Missouri, and St. Louis; an Illinois woman who was taking her granddaughter on a special trip to Branson; and a father and son from Arkansas.

Seven other passengers were injured, including a 13-year-old boy and his aunt who were relatives of the nine family members who died.

Ripley Entertainment has repeatedly said it cannot comment on the ongoing investigation and that it is fully cooperating with authorities.