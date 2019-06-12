Missouri
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Missouri Route 2 in Harrisonville
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Harrisonville about 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Harrisonville first responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Missouri Route 2 highway, near the Cass County Justice Center at 2501 W. Wall Street. Police found the motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries. Life-saving measures were started.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
The other driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.
Highway 2 opened back up Tuesday about 8 p.m.
Police said Wednesday an investigation is ongoing.
