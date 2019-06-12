Motorcyclist killed in crash on Missouri Route 2 in Harrisonville

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Harrisonville about 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Harrisonville first responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Missouri Route 2 highway, near the Cass County Justice Center at 2501 W. Wall Street. Police found the motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries. Life-saving measures were started.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The other driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Highway 2 opened back up Tuesday about 8 p.m.

Police said Wednesday an investigation is ongoing.