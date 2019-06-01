Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-435 ramp in south Kansas City: highway patrol

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in south Kansas City.

The crash happened just after 2:15 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 435 ramp leading to southbound Interstate 49 and eastbound Interstate 470, according to the highway patrol’s post on Twitter.

The motorcycle, a 2007 Suzuki, traveled off the right side of the road and the driver was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and has been identified by the highway patrol as 32-year-old Charles D. Davis of Kansas City.

