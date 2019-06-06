Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash on West 39th Street

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crashing into the side of a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Kansas City.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at West 39th and Terrace streets.

Kansas City police said a Nissan vehicle stopped at a stop sign while heading north on Terrace Street and continued onto West 39th Street when an eastbound Honda motorcycle struck the driver side of the Nissan. Police said the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Nissan driver later told police she didn’t see the motorcycle coming.

The motorcyclist was thrown off the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.

The driver of the Nissan had minor injuries.