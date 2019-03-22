Flooding forces evacuations in northwest Missouri towns, rivers haven’t crested yet

Some northwest Missouri residents were being forced from their homes Friday as widespread flooding continued along the Missouri River, causing numerous levee breaches and devastation to homes and farmland.

The National Weather Service cautioned that significant flooding would continue Friday, with many of the highest crests occurring into the evening. But rainy weather expected Saturday in Kansas City shouldn’t exceed more than one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch, said meteorologist Spencer Mell, of the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

“At this point, we’re not expecting that to aggravate any flooding going on,” Mell said.

Flash flood warnings were issued Friday morning for Buchanan County. In the county seat of St. Joseph, the water level was at 31.4 feet Friday morning and expected to rise to 32 feet by later in the day, according to the weather service.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

In Doniphan County in Kansas, authorities encouraged residents to stay out of the town of Elwood, where the river was expected to crest at 32 feet.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed the exit ramps going into Elwood on Friday morning, according to Doniphan County Emergency Management. Local officials said at 10:30 a.m. Friday that no one would be allowed back into town at this time “due to safety precautions.”

SHARE COPY LINK Video from the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Support Unit shows a levee breach on the east bank of the Missouri River near Atchison on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

In nearby Atchison, Kan., the current river level was at 30.9 feet with a predicted crest of 31.3 feet by Saturday morning.

Authorities in St. Joseph and Buchanan County ordered mandatory evacuations Friday morning for an area west of U.S. 59. St. Joseph police went door to door in the affected areas notifying residents they needed to leave.

Not far from there, in Holt County, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley toured flooded areas.

Sen. @HawleyMO was briefed by Holt County Commissioners and then went to go see some of the devastation for himself. Said he’s going to ask questions of the Army Corps of Engineers as to how they manage rivers. pic.twitter.com/mXINpwTaRR — Crystal Thomas (@crystalclear224) March 22, 2019

“Hundreds of families have lost their grain, their farms, their homes,” Hawley tweeted at 10:22 a.m. Friday.

Hawley also tweeted about area farmer Fred Ramsay, who Hawley said “had just enough time to get his tractor to high ground before the flood hit & has been up for almost 72 hrs straight making sure it stays safe.”

On Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding. He activated the state’s emergency operations plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions.

“So sad to see such tremendous loss,” Parson tweeted Thursday night. “But Missourians are resilient and we will fight this flood together.”

Numerous water rescues were reported throughout the area, including one Thursday in which Missouri Water Patrol troopers launched a boat to rescue a driver whose car was swept off U.S. 59 in southern Buchanan County. The driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, was uninjured.