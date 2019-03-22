Missouri

Flooding forces evacuations in northwest Missouri towns, rivers haven’t crested yet

By Judy L. Thomas and

Laura Bauer

March 22, 2019

The Missouri River continued to rise to near-record levels on Thursday forcing people to evacuate their homes. Some people in Craig, Mo., in Holt County got their first glimpse of the flooded town.
Some northwest Missouri residents were being forced from their homes Friday as widespread flooding continued along the Missouri River, causing numerous levee breaches and devastation to homes and farmland.

The National Weather Service cautioned that significant flooding would continue Friday, with many of the highest crests occurring into the evening. But rainy weather expected Saturday in Kansas City shouldn’t exceed more than one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch, said meteorologist Spencer Mell, of the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

“At this point, we’re not expecting that to aggravate any flooding going on,” Mell said.

Flash flood warnings were issued Friday morning for Buchanan County. In the county seat of St. Joseph, the water level was at 31.4 feet Friday morning and expected to rise to 32 feet by later in the day, according to the weather service.

In Doniphan County in Kansas, authorities encouraged residents to stay out of the town of Elwood, where the river was expected to crest at 32 feet.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed the exit ramps going into Elwood on Friday morning, according to Doniphan County Emergency Management. Local officials said at 10:30 a.m. Friday that no one would be allowed back into town at this time “due to safety precautions.”

In nearby Atchison, Kan., the current river level was at 30.9 feet with a predicted crest of 31.3 feet by Saturday morning.

Authorities in St. Joseph and Buchanan County ordered mandatory evacuations Friday morning for an area west of U.S. 59. St. Joseph police went door to door in the affected areas notifying residents they needed to leave.

Not far from there, in Holt County, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley toured flooded areas.

“Hundreds of families have lost their grain, their farms, their homes,” Hawley tweeted at 10:22 a.m. Friday.

Hawley also tweeted about area farmer Fred Ramsay, who Hawley said “had just enough time to get his tractor to high ground before the flood hit & has been up for almost 72 hrs straight making sure it stays safe.”

On Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding. He activated the state’s emergency operations plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions.

“So sad to see such tremendous loss,” Parson tweeted Thursday night. “But Missourians are resilient and we will fight this flood together.”

Numerous water rescues were reported throughout the area, including one Thursday in which Missouri Water Patrol troopers launched a boat to rescue a driver whose car was swept off U.S. 59 in southern Buchanan County. The driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, was uninjured.

Judy L Thomas

Judy L. Thomas joined The Star in 1995 and is a member of the investigative team, focusing on watchdog journalism. Over three decades, the Kansas native has covered domestic terrorism, extremist groups and clergy sex abuse. Her stories on Kansas secrecy and religion have been nationally recognized.

Laura Bauer

Laura Bauer came to The Star in 2005 after spending much of her life in southwest Missouri. She’s a member of the investigative team focusing on watchdog journalism. In her 25-year career, Laura’s stories on child welfare, human trafficking, crime and Kansas secrecy have been nationally recognized.

