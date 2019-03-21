Missouri

Evacuations urged as Missouri River overtops, breaches levees near Rushville and Winthrop

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 21, 2019 11:15 AM

Levee breached on east bank of Missouri River near Atchison

Video from the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Support Unit shows a levee breach on the east bank of the Missouri River near Atchison on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
As the Missouri River continued to rise to near record levels, water from the swollen river overtopped levees Thursday morning in southern Buchanan County, Missouri, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Water was coming over levees north of Rushville and south of Winthrop, the sheriff posted on Facebook.

“There is NOT a breach at this time — this is just water topping the levees,” the post said about 9:25 a.m. “We are NOT ordering any evacuations at this time. We have deputies in the area making notifications.”

Shortly before 11 a.m., the Atchison County Emergency Management announced that a levee had been breached and urged people to begin self evacuations.

“Please start evacuating the areas of Sugar Creek, Winthrop and Missouri Bottoms,” officials urged people in the area.

U.S. 59 from Rushville to Atchison, including the Amelia Earhart Bridge, was closed because of flooding.

The overtopping of the levees come a day after a levee was breached on the northwest edge of Craig, Mo., leading to he evacuation of the town.

Residents of the town near the Missouri River in Holt County said the current flooding could be worse than what happened in 1993.

“All the old timers talk about ‘93. I was just a kid then,” Travis Kent said. “I don’t know what it was like then, but from what I’ve heard, it’s definitely way worse than that.”

Missouri Water Patrol Troopers rescued four people from homes overnight in and around Craig, Mo., and three others from a boat that ran out of fuel, the Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Twitter.

Anthony Hundley of Atchison, Kan., loaded up furniture and other items belonging to his parents, Rollie and Lillie Hundley, who were evacuating their home near near Sugar Lake in the Lewis and Clark Village, in Buchanan County, Mo.

