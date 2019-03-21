Parson declares state of the emergency as floods force evacuations in northwest Missouri

In light of heavy floods in northwestern Missouri with odds of more to come, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Thursday.

“The rising floodwaters are affecting more Missouri communities and farms, closing more roads and threatening levees, water treatment plants and other critical infrastructure,” Parson said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with our local partners to assess needs and provide resources to help as Missourians continue this flood fight and as we work to assist one another.”

Parson will meet with local emergency management officials in Atchison, Holt and Buchanan counties Thursday afternoon, with a stop at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base.

The emergency declaration, made official through executive order, allows for state agencies to give heightened aid to flood survivors and activates the state’s official emergency operations plan.

The Missouri State Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated since March 15, according to a press release. The Missouri National Guard has not been deployed, but have been helping sandbag waterways.

If the state racks up a certain amount of damage in flooded areas, whether to public infrastructure or homes, it could apply for federal assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Heavy floods have also engulfed Nebraska and Iowa.