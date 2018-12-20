Former Mizzou football star, NFL player Dorial Green-Beckham jailed in Springfield

Former University of Missouri football star and NFL player Dorial Green-Beckham was in jail in Springfield Thursday morning after he allegedly tried to flee police by jumping out a window with a pound of marijuana.

Jail records say Green-Beckham was booked on suspicion of marijuana possession and resisting arrest. He had not yet been charged Thursday morning.

It is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Green-Beckham, 25, who was kicked off the Mizzou team in 2014 after his alleged involvement in a burglary in Columbia, Mo. That was three months after he was arrested in Springfield, Mo., for a marijuana offense. He is currently on probation in Greene County after pleading guilty to a February DWI charge.

According to Springfield police, Green-Beckham was arrested Wednesday night trying to flee police who were serving a warrant unrelated to him.

Green-Beckham was present in a home when police arrived he and allegedly tried to go out a window to escape. Police caught him and allegedly found about a pound of marijuana in his backpack and several vials of THC oil.

Springfield police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said officers also found about seven more pounds of marijuana in the residence and another man was arrested. Green-Beckham did not live at the home.

Green-Beckham was considered the nation’s top college recruit when he signed with Missouri.

Despite numerous arrests for drugs and even an allegation he once pushed a woman down a flight of stairs, Green-Beckham’s only criminal record in Missouri — aside from speeding and trespassing — was the DWI charge from earlier this year.

Green-Beckham was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2015 and the next year was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was cut before the 2017 season.