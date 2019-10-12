8-month-old baby among three dead in crash Friday south of Lawrence

SHARE COPY LINK

Three people, including an 8-month-old girl, were killed Friday in a crash near Lawrence.

The incident was reported at 5:40 p.m. about 2.5 miles south of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Tiffany Cox, of Ottawa, was driving south on US-59 Highway when she lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason. The vehicle crossed a grassy median into northbound traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Cox and the two other occupants in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Kiffany Mietchen, 19, and Azreal Ubelaker, 8-months-old, both of Baldwin City.

The northbound driver was transported to a hospital with injuries described as minor.