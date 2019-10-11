Police pursuit ends in crash near Crossroads Arts District; one person in custody

SHARE COPY LINK

An SUV crashed near the Crossroads Arts District in Kansas City following reports of a police chase that started in Kansas City, moved into Kansas and returned to Kansas City Friday.

A suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash on Washington Street near West Pennway Street.

According to police the chase started in Kansas City. The suspect drove into Kansas and was stopped by Kansas Highway Patrol officers.

When Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrived at the scene, police said the suspect allegedly fled again, crashing into several police cars and “nearly striking a DEA agent.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A DEA agent shot at the vehicle while it was fleeing, it is unclear if the suspect was hit by the gunfire, police said.

The suspect continued across the state line and ultimately crashed near Southwest Boulevard and Washington Street.

The DEA, Kansas City police and the Kansas Highway Patrol were at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP