Local

1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes concrete pillars, wall on Independence Avenue

One person died and another was critically injured in a one-vehicle crash on Independence Avenue in Kansas City Thursday afternoon, police said in a statement.

The crash was reported before 1 p.m.

According to police, a Pontiac Grand Am was seen “driving erratic and at a high rate of speed” west on Independence Avenue. The driver then lost control before reaching Wilson Avenue. Police said the car struck concrete pillars and a concrete wall on the right side of the roadway, past the railroad bridge.

The driver was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said a passenger in the car received third-degree burns in the wreck and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP
Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  