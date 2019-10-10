1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes concrete pillars, wall on Independence Avenue

SHARE COPY LINK

One person died and another was critically injured in a one-vehicle crash on Independence Avenue in Kansas City Thursday afternoon, police said in a statement.

The crash was reported before 1 p.m.

According to police, a Pontiac Grand Am was seen “driving erratic and at a high rate of speed” west on Independence Avenue. The driver then lost control before reaching Wilson Avenue. Police said the car struck concrete pillars and a concrete wall on the right side of the roadway, past the railroad bridge.

The driver was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said a passenger in the car received third-degree burns in the wreck and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

