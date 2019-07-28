Lawrence motorcyclist found dead in crash after police pursuit

Lawrence police briefly pursue motorcycle before crash The Lawrence Police Department briefly pursued a motorcycle for reckless driving in the early morning hours of Sunday July 28, 2019. A motorcyclist would later be found deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle wreck. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Lawrence Police Department briefly pursued a motorcycle for reckless driving in the early morning hours of Sunday July 28, 2019. A motorcyclist would later be found deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle wreck.

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, hours after Lawrence police tried to stop a motorcycle on a traffic violation, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Police did not say that the motorcycle that crashed was the same that an officer tried to pull over earlier that evening. But a statement from the police department said the incident was being investigated by an outside agency, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a Lawrence police officer tried to stop a motorcycle near Monterey Way and Bob Billings Parkway for suspected reckless driving, according to dispatch audio from Broadcastify.com.

The motorcyclist refused to pull over and sped away, according to a statement released by the police department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After a “brief pursuit,” police said, the officer ended the pursuit and left the area after losing sight of the motorcycle.

Hours later, about 5:33 a.m., a motorist called 911 and asked police to check on the condition on what they thought was a jogger in distress in the 5700 block of Bob Billings Parkway.

That location was a little less than two miles west of the area where the police officer tried to pull over a motorcycle.

Arriving officers found a motorcycle had crashed. The driver was reportedly found dead in a tree, according to a recording of dispatch audio.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver, who was described by police as a Lawrence resident.

Lawrence police said they have asked the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash. An internal review panel will review the findings to determine whether police department policies and procedures were followed, the police department’s statement said.

The officer involved in the traffic stop has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with policy, the police department said.