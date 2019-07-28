Driver who struck, killed bicyclist in KC being investigated for possible impairment

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

A bicyclist riding along Missouri 210 highway in Kansas City, North, died early Sunday when he was struck by a car in a possible DUI-related crash, according to police.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the driver who struck the cyclist was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the wreck, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday as the cyclist was riding westbound on the shoulder of eastbound Missouri 210 highway near North Pleasant Avenue.

A silver Pontiac Vibe was headed east and left the roadway onto the shoulder. The car struck the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Pontiac were not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).