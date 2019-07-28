21-year-old Lawrence man dies in fiery crash Friday night in rural Douglas County

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A 21-year-old Lawrence man died late Friday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree and erupted in flames just north of Kansas 10 highway in rural Douglas County, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported about 11:45 p.m. Friday on East 1900 Road between K-10 and County Road 442, which is also known as old K-10.

The identity of the driver, who was the only one inside the vehicle, was being withheld until it could be confirmed and family could be notified.

The wreck occurred as the driver was headed north on 1900 Road, when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree and caught fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by the time deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office continued to investigate the crash.