Who won the Missouri congressional races? Here’s why one likely victory is historic

Missouri will almost assuredly send its first Black woman to Congress after Tuesday’s election, a historic moment even in an election where most of the state’s seats were unlikely to change hands.

Cori Bush, a Democrat, was poised to cruise to victory in Missouri’s 1st District, which represents St. Louis, over Republican Anthony Rogers. Bush, who led protests in 2014 after police killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, also promises to be the farthest left of the Missouri congressional delegation.

Though her general election campaign wasn’t expected to be close, Bush’s victory in August’s Democratic primary was a major upset. She defeated incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay, who was first elected to the seat in 2000. Before him, his father represented the district for 32 years.

On the whole, Tuesday’s election was not expected to be a seismic shift in the delegation’s makeup. In the state’s seven other Congressional districts, all incumbents made it through their primary, and several were expected to win handily.

Only one of the state’s eight races was fiercely competitive — Republican Rep. Ann Wagner’s race against challenger, Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp. The race, in the 2nd District, which lies in the St. Louis suburbs, was rated a toss-up and represented Democrats’ best chance of flipping a seat.

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Missouri state Sen. Jill Schupp greets voters outside a polling place Tuesday in Fenton, Missouri. Schupp, a Democrat, was challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District. Jeff Roberson AP

Other seats, especially those in the Kansas City area, were less likely to flip. Polls in Missouri closed at 7 p.m. and results will roll in throughout the evening.

In Missouri’s 5th District, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat and former Kansas City mayor, faced a challenge from Ryan Derks, a conservative Republican closely aligned with President Donald Trump. But Cleaver’s district, which includes Kansas City’s urban core and Independence, is safely Democratic.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Rep. Sam Graves, a Republican whose district stretches from the Northland across the whole of northern Missouri, faced a long-shot challenge from Gena Ross, a Platte City Democrat who raised less than $10,000 for the cycle.

In the far southern portions of the Kansas City area, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a five-term incumbent, faced Democrat Lindsey Simmons, an attorney who worked for Hartzler’s Democratic predecessor Ike Skelton. When Hartzler won her first term in 2010, she was the first Republican elected in Missouri’s 4th District since the 1950s.

In Missouri’s 7th District in Southwest Missouri, Republican Rep. Billy Long, a five-term incumbent, already faced a relatively easy road to reelection. But then in September, Democratic challenger Teresa Montseny announced she was stepping out of the race for health and family issues. Montseny’s name still appeared on the ballot because her announcement came after the deadline for her to be removed and replaced with another candidate.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, a Republican, faced Megan Rezabek, a Democrat who has raised no money and not actively campaigned, in the race for the state’s 3rd District, which lies from central Missouri to the edge of the St. Louis metro.

In the state’s 8th District, representing southeastern Missouri and the Bootheel, Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican, faced Kathy Ellis, whom he defeated by 49 points in 2018.