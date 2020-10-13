Republicans Parson and Trump lead challengers in new Missouri poll

President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson both hold single digit leads over their Democratic opponents, according to a newly released poll.

Parson, a Republican who became governor in 2018, leads Galloway, the Democratic state auditor, 49.7% to 43.7%, according to a survey of 931 likely voters conducted by St. Louis University and British polling firm YouGov.

The survey was weighted based on gender, race, age and education to reflect the Missouri electorate. It has a margin of error of 3.9%.

The poll found that the economy was the most important issue in the contest between Parson and Galloway by a plurality of 23.8% of voters.

Law and order, which Parson has made the theme of his campaign, was most important to 19.5%, while the COVID-19 pandemic mattered most to 16.9%.

Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden 51.8% to 43.2% in the state, which has gone Republican in every presidential election since 2000.

The online survey was conducted from September 24 to October 7, a period which includes Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and the candidates’ only debate.

The poll found that Trump’s lead narrowed to 4 points among respondents who voted following the September 29 debate.

Among U.S. House members, Republican Rep. Ann Wagner, who represents the St. Louis suburbs, is the only incumbent in the state in danger of losing her seat.

Democratic challenger Jill Schupp, a state senator, led Wagner 51% to 42.2%, according to the relatively small sample of 115 voters in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District.

Kansas City area lawmakers, Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and Republican Reps. Sam Graves and Vicky Hartzler, all lead their challengers by double digits.