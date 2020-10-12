KC metro adds more than 100 new cases as Missouri’s COVID-19 database error continues

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Monday, however figures for Missouri have not been updated due to a database error.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 104 coronavirus cases for a total of 43,943 to date.

On Saturday, more than 5,000 new cases were reported in Missouri. The Kansas City metro area reported a record 835 new cases.

However on Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said a database extract error resulted in “an incorrect inflation.” The department said its team members were working to resolve the problem, however the state’s dashboard had not been updated Monday.

The seven-day average for new cases stands at 339, however it is skewed by Missouri’s ongoing reporting issue. One week ago, it was 341. Two weeks ago, it was 320.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wyandotte County reported four new deaths Monday, raising the metro’s total to 640.

The University of Kansas Health System reported its hospital had 24 patients, up two from Friday. Of the 24, 11 are in the intensive care unit with eight on ventilators.

On Monday, Kansas confirmed 67,862 cases to date, including 771 deaths. There have been 3,239 hospitalizations and there are 225 active clusters in the state.

Missouri has at least 144,230 cases, including 2,422 deaths. The state last reported its positivity rate as 14%.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Across the country, more than 7.7 million people have contracted the virus and 214,925 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.