Kansas City voters reject Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., restore The Paseo as street name

After a nine-month existence as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an iconic 10-mile thoroughfare on Kansas City’s East Side will once again be known as The Paseo, Kansas City voters decided by an overwhelming margin Tuesday.

Save The Paseo, the grassroots group that pushed for restoration of the boulevard’s original name, cruised to victory with unofficial results showing nearly 70% of voters opted to restore The Paseo. Just over 30% favored keeping MLK Blvd.

The outcome was a stunning rebuke of the City Council’s January decision to rename The Paseo to honor King, the late civil rights leader. Now, Kansas City is expected to take down well over 100 signs along the road, which cuts through the heart of Kansas City’s predominantly black East Side.

Tuesday’s long-awaited election brings to an end a period of uncertainty over whether the MLK Blvd. name would remain. Shortly after the City Council approved the renaming, a group of residents that later became Save The Paseo launched a petition drive to put the issue to voters. They argued that the Paseo name is a significant part of Kansas City’s history.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Before the City Council voted to change the street’s name in January, Kansas City was one of the only major metropolitan areas without a thoroughfare named for King. Now, it returns to that status.

The Paseo, designed in the early twentieth century by landscape architect George Kessler as part of the city’s original parks and boulevard system, is named for Paseo De La Reforma in Mexico City. A portion of the street was added to the National Register of Historic Places along with parks and boulevards in Midtown and the Historic Northeast.

Save The Paseo supporters have said frequently they support naming a Kansas City landmark for King. Some members favor naming other streets after King, while others argue a fountain might be more suitable.

The group also objected to the City Council’s decision to waive a rule requiring that 75 percent of residents sign off on any street name changes. Supporters of MLK Blvd. said that rule has rarely been enforced.

The vote caps a year and a half of debate over the issue, which captured attention after a group of ministers approached the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners with the idea of renaming The Paseo for King. The parks department oversees the city’s boulevard system.

When the parks board rebuffed the ministers, they began collecting signatures to put the issue on the August or November 2018 ballot, but fell short.

At the same time, then-Mayor Sly James formed a citizens’ commission to hold public hearings and make recommendations on landmarks that could be named for King. That commission recommended The Paseo as a third option behind the forthcoming single terminal at Kansas City International Airport and 63rd Street.

Then-Councilman Quinton Lucas, who is now mayor, attached an amendment renaming The Paseo to then-Councilman Scott Taylor’s ordinance to “Revive the East Side.” But Lucas’ amendment was stripped out before passage.

Council members debated naming the street “Martin Luther King Jr. on The Paseo,” a compromise suggestion that never gained traction. After numerous delays, they voted 8-4 in favor of the name change. Weeks later, crews began installing the first signs along the boulevard.