Here’s your Kansas City area voter election guide to the issues in Missouri and Kansas

File photo of residents voting in a Kansas City area election on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

Voters across the Kansas City region will go to the polls Tuesday to pick elected officials, decide ballot questions and name replacements to fill unexpired state legislative terms.

Most of the action is on the Kansas side, where Johnson and Wyandotte counties will hold a full slate of local elections.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re not sure where you’re polling place is, use this locator on the Kansas secretary of state’s site

Johnson County voters will be asked to fill seats on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees and the water board. City elections in Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Prairie Village and Merriam will decide mayoral and city council races. There are contests for school boards in Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In Wyandotte County, four of the 10 seats on the Unified Government Board of Commissioners are on the ballot. Voters will select members of the Board of Public Utilities and school boards.

Kansas voters will also be asked to approve a constitutional amendment that would end the practice of adjusting federal census data to draw state legislative boundaries.

On the Missouri side, Kansas City voters will have five ballot questions. Question Five asks whether Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard should have it’s original name, The Paseo, restored. In Questions One through Four, the parks department is asking for permission to dispose of parcels of land it says it no longer needs or, in one instance, would be used for a future school site.

Voters in two Missouri House districts will replace lawmakers who left before their terms expired. South Kansas City voters will name a new state representative to replace DaRon McGee, who resigned in April while under investigation for allegations of sexual harassment. East Side voters will select a replacement for Brandon Ellington, who was elected to the Kansas City Council in June.

Clay County voters who live in the city of Liberty will be asked if they want to adopt regulations for payday loan businesses.

Polls on the Missouri side are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you live in the KCMO portion of Jackson County, you can find your polling place at the Kansas City Election Board site. Clay County voters can go to their election board site for poll locations. Platte County residents can find them here.