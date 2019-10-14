Wyandotte County padlocks T-Bones stadium, evicts team for back debt

A crowd of 6,318 sees the T-Bones lose 9-2 to Schaumburg in their Northern League home opener at CommunityAmerica Ballpark. The Star

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas has officially evicted the Kansas City T-Bones from their stadium near Village West.

UG officials changed locks and padlocked the gates Monday morning after the team racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent and utility payments.

“They well knew that this was going to happen. Short of them coming in and paying the debt that they owe, this was going to happen,” said UG Spokesman Mike Taylor. “They knew that so they should not have been surprised one bit.”

The government body issued an eviction notice in August after the T-Bones accumulated more than $760,000 in back rent and utility payments. As of Aug. 16, T-Bones owners had made only three out of 48 monthly payments of $1,678, putting the team in default for 45 months.

In September, the UG issued a one-month reprieve on eviction after the team made a $50,000 payment. That agreement expired midnight Monday.

Team owners have said they were working to sell the team to a new owner though a deal has yet to materialize. Reached on Friday, team president Adam Ehlert said he had no update to share. He could not immediately be reached Monday morning.

In August, Ehlert said the team was shocked by the eviction notice.

Taylor said the UG still expects to recover the rent and utility debt owed.

“The UG has said from the beginning that evicted or not we would seek collection of that debt form the Ehlerts or the LLC they have through our own means,” he said. “So we’re going to pursue them through the courts to collect as much of that debt as we can.”

Before locking the stadium, the UG allowed some vendors to retrieve their items. Likewise, Taylor said the government will allow employees to come back for personal items.

“We will work with them to let them back in and get those items but as far as anything else we won’t allow them back in,” he said.

The T-Bones got the boot only after several government efforts to bail out the team.

In 2003, the Duluth-Superior Dukes moved from Minnesota and became the T-Bones, setting up shop in a new privately-owned stadium named after CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

But after attendance began lagging in 2010, team owners and local government officials said private ownership was not sustainable.

The UG bought the 6,200-seat stadium in 2013 from Ehlert Development Corp., an affiliate of T-Bones owner John Ehlert, for $5.5 million. The UG at the time said it would spend another $2.5 million for upgrades. Both the purchase and the improvements were funded with sales tax revenue (STAR) bonds generated by retail sales in the Village West development.

But the team still struggled financially.

Unlike minor league clubs, the T-Bones play in an independent league and have no affiliation with a Major League Baseball team. The league has been working to help facilitate a sale.

In 2016, the UG sent a letter demanding that the team catch up on its taxes and fees. The team replied that it had not generated enough revenue to cover its obligations, and the UG ended up paying $125,000 for property taxes on the parking lot and common area maintenance fees.

In another bailout effort, the Unified Board of Commissioners in 2017 unanimously approved a measure to replace its 20-year lease agreement with the team with a new deal that had taxpayers pitch in on the ballpark’s property taxes and utilities.

At the time, commissioners who voted in favor of the new deal said it was better to have the T-Bones playing in the taxpayer-owned stadium rather than risk having it sit empty.

“People have spent a lot more on stadiums and teams than we have,” then UG Mayor Mark Holland said. “I think of the Chiefs and the Royals. Jackson County gave almost $600 million to the Chiefs and Royals.”

Then, the UG sent a letter of default to the T-Bones in 2018. The team was put up for sale the same year.

Taylor said the UG remains optimistic that the Ehlerts could sell to a new owner who will keep baseball in KCK.